Wilton Library Lines: It’s all about the Renaissance

Renaissance programs celebrate da Vinci

With the death of Leonard da Vinci 500 years ago in May of 1519, the library is offering a number of programs that celebrate his life and the times.

The first program is the Senior Center Book Discussion on Tuesday, May 28, from 11 to noon at the Senior Center in Comstock Community Center. Michael Bellacosa will lead a discussion of Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson. This is the last session for the season.

For details and to register, call 203-834-6240.

Renaissance music explored

Local musicologist Gil Harel presents a program of Renaissance music with Motets, Madrigals, and Masses: Sound and Culture in Renaissance Europe, on Thursday, May 30, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

During this program, Professor Gil Harel (Ph.D., Brandeis University) will discuss three genres of Renaissance music: first, the motets and masses that represent the spiritual nature of this period as well as the madrigals which reflect the poetic and secular in life.

Harel is a musicologist and music theorist whose interests include styles ranging from western classical repertoire to jazz. Currently, he teaches at Naugatuck Valley Community College where he was presented with the Merit Award for Exemplary Service to the College. At NVCC, Dr. Harel conducts the college chorale and an a cappella ensemble; teaches music history and theory, and serves as musical director of theater productions.

The program is free. Registration is recommended.

Literary journey

Mark J. Schenker of Yale College will speak on Dante’s great early 14th-century poem in the program, Speaking the Unspeakable: The Enduring Power of Dante’s Inferno, Sunday, June 2, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The talk focuses on the tension between what the poet sees in his journey through Hell and how he is able to articulate those experiences. The one-hour talk will be followed by a Q&A session. An informal reception follows.

Schenker has been at Yale College since 1990 and currently is a senior associate dean of the College and Dean of Academic Affairs. A former lecturer in the English Department at Yale, he received his Ph.D. from Columbia University with a concentration in 19th-century and early 20th-century English literature.

The program is free. This lecture is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance registration is recommended.

Battle for da Vinci paintings examined

To celebrate the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci, museums around the world are mounting exhibitions and hoping to attract millions of tourists. Two prominent museums in France and Italy are involved in a particularly acrimonious fight over which da Vinci paintings Italy will loan to France.

In the illustrated talk, The Battle for da Vinci’s Legacy: The Louvre Museum vs. The Uffizi Gallery, on Thursday, June 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, speaker Judson Scruton will consider the historical, political and nationalistic elements at play in this controversy through a close examination of selected da Vinci paintings in both museums.

Judson Scruton, M.A, (Johns Hopkins University, The Writing Seminars, specializing in poetry) has taught creative writing and literature at prep schools and universities. In his career as an educator, Judson has also directed publications, communications, public relations, and development at a variety of educational institutions in the U.S. and U.K. including the Newberry Library in Chicago. He currently is an adjunct professor of English at Fairfield University.

The program is free. Advance registration is recommended.

Innovation Station classes

The following classes will be held in the library’s Innovation Station maker space:

Personalized Wine Bottle Stoppers, Sunday, May 26, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Attendees can monogram or personalize wine bottle stoppers using the Cricut, the die cutter and special vinyl. The fee is $8 for two stoppers.

Embroidering with the Janome Memory Craft, Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. to noon. Crafters can learn how to use the electronic embroidery machine and personalize a chef’s apron, dog’s bandana, golf towel, baby’s bib, napkins and more. Prices vary from $4 to $10. This is a one-on-one session.

Summer Barbeque Invitations using the die cutter, Monday, June 3, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited to two people; free. Again using the die cutter, makers can join the Vinyl Adornments with the Cricut Die Cutter session on Tuesday, June 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants can personalize an acrylic jewelry tray, passport cover, can opener, key-ring, wine stopper and more for teachers’ gifts, Father’s Day, and graduation gifts. Prices vary from $4 to $8.

Fees for any of the above sessions are payable upon arrival. The programs are for seventh graders through adults and sixth grade students accompanied by participating adults. Attendees must have a valid CT Library card and signed Innovation Station agreement form. Registration is required.

Please note: The library will be closed on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day.