Wilton Bulletin Board: art tour, forest bathing, cell phone photography

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, May 23

The Versailles Treaty: From Victory to Chaos, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jean-Pierre Lavielle discusses how the effects of World War I led to the rise of Hitler. Registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 24

Agriculture and Art Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Park ranger Tom Barberi leads a tour that explores the site’s agricultural history and landscape. No registration.

Saturday, May 25

Forest Bathing Wellness Walk, 9-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Certified forest therapy guide Jennifer Salkin leads a forest bathing hike to experience the natural world with attention to sense perceptions. Registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Linoleum Carving and Block Printmaking, 1-3 p.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. A beginner’s introduction for ages 16 and up. Registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Sunday, May 26

Cell Phone Photography Workshop, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Weir Farm. Artist Xiomara shows how to take better smartphone photos. Registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., Wilton Center. The parade begins on River Road and proceeds up Old Ridgefield road to the Veterans Memorial Green, then turn up Ridgefield Road, pas the Congregational Church, to Hillside Cemetery where remembrance ceremonies will take place. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will take place in the church.

Tuesday, May 28

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Michael Bellicose will lead a discussion of Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Wednesday, May 29

Coffee and Canvas, 9 a.m.-noon, Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Art educator Whitney Hoffman will lead a guided painting class at Weir Pond. The program, materials, and coffee and tea are free. Register: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Learn to Create Zentangle Art, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. For adults 18 and older. Registration required with $5 fee: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, May 30

Motets, Madrigals and Masses, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Musicologist Gil Harel presents Sound and Culture in Renaissance Europe in conjunction with the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci. Free, registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 31

Stone Wall Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Park Ranger Tom Barberi leads a walk and talk through the fields to historic stone walls. No registration.

Sunday, June 2

Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Celebrate Connecticut Trails Day with a guided walk to explore the meadows, forest and pond that have inspired artists for more than a century. Registration required: email june.sgobbo@tpl.org.