Wilton’s Realty Seven merges with Berkshire Hathaway

Realty Seven, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in Wilton last year, has merged with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties. The merger was announced this morning, May 22.

“Realty Seven is one of the most highly regarded independent brokerages in Fairfield County,” Candace Adams, Berhkshire Hathaway CEO and president, said. “The team’s rich local market expertise, combined with their proven track record of success, makes them a great addition to our growing network of sales professionals.”

A family-owned business founded by Hank Rost 1978 and owned by Peg Koellmer for the past 11 years, Realty Seven is known for its residential services and philanthropic efforts to benefit the community. The merger brings 22 agents, who all live, work, raise their families and volunteer in the local community, to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

“Since our inception, Realty Seven has been dedicated to providing the highest service and integrity to our clients; guiding them through all of the stages of selling a home. After meeting Candace and speaking with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ team, many of which I’ve known for years, I knew this was the best opportunity to provide our team the resources and support to take client services to the next level,” Koellmer said in a press release.