Objects of Desire returns to Wilton Historical Society

The Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, will host Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

With offerings ranging from mid-century to contemporary to vintage and antique, Objects of Desire features garden accents, furniture, accessories, found objects and art by more than 20 dealers.

Dealers include A Bird in the Hand; Marty Anderson; Carlson & Stevenson; David Bell Antiques; Denise DeLaurentis Fine Antique Prints; Find Weatherly; Garden Stone Art and Antiques; Jewett-Berdan; Donna Kmetz; Jane Langol; Mad River; Newsom and Berdan; Nula Thanhauser; Earl Vandekar of Knightsbridge; Village Braider; Willow Springs Perennial; Withington and Company and more.

Those who wish to shop early may attened the VIP reception on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $250 and includes a preview party ticket. This event is hosted by interior designer Phillip Thomas and his design committee. Attendees get a glass of champagne, early access to shop, and mingle with area tastemakers and dealers. The party, from 6 to 8 p.m., is $125, and features appetizers by Barcelona, wines provided by Donelan Family Wines, and a sneak peak of the show.

The Design Committee includes Prudence Bailey, Stacey Bewkes, Sarah Blank, Michael Boodro, Suzanne Cassano, Brooke Crew, Silvia Erskine, Carey Karlan, Elaine Kirby, Richard Lambertson, Angela Lowey, Cynthia James Matrullo, Carolyn James McDonough, Cindy Rinfret, Carmiña Roth, Chris Roughan, Susanna Salk, Jane Schapiro, Barbara Schmidt, and Amy Slimak Whittle.

All proceeds benefit the Wilton Historical Society. CTC&G is exclusive media sponsor of the event.

For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.