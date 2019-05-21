Wilton dentist James Aris marks 25 years

Monday of this week marked 25 years in dental practice in Wilton for James T. Aris, DMD, MAGD, PC. Over the course of his career in general dentistry, Aris has kept current with education, technology, and more.

A lover of art and science, and believing dentistry combines the two, Aris received his doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He has not stopped learning, logging more than 2,000 hours of continuing education. As a result, he performs procedures many patients see a specialist for including full-mouth reconstruction, root canals, implants and bone grafts.

He is among the top one percent of general dentists in this country who has earned a mastership from the Academy of General Dentistry, which he received in 2015. That required a minimum of 1,100 study hours, with Aris logging 1,355. In addition, of those hours 400 were required to be hands-on credits. Aris logged 511.

“Healthcare professionals must stay current,” Aris told The Bulletin at the time. “The nature of the profession involves new discoveries daily, so by continuing my education, I’m essentially keeping up with the ever-progressing dental practice.”

He recently launched a continuing education school for dentists, which is PACE accredited by the Academy of General Dentistry.

Discussing changes over the past quarter-century, Aris said, “Innovation and research in dental medicine is enhanced every day, making dentistry less invasive and more comfortable for the patient.”

He cited the merging of computer technology with health care, pointing to the bright pink chairs his patients sit in. They are software-driven with CAD/CAM technology built-in.

This technology, “with 3-D digital scanners has revolutionized restorative dentistry, paving the way for the one-day crown — and creating a better fit, form and function.” he said.

“I can honestly say I love to come to work every day because of the patients I’m blessed to serve and our professional team of extraordinary hygienists, certified dental assistants, front-office business team, a periodontist on Mondays, and associate Dr. Viviane T. Trinh, a UConn graduate, Aris said.

“Twenty-five years ago, I was fortunate to have Dr. Joseph J. Makovich entrust his patients to my care. Dr. Makovich spent six months in the reception room introducing every patient to me, because he was an extraordinary person and dentist.”

Makovich took over the practice of Dr. Kevin Hargadon in 1957.

“Your mouth really is a window to your overall health, and we are gratified to help people live healthier lives,” Aris said.

Aris is a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Connecticut State Dental Society, Spear Study Club, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, a Dawson Dentist Scholar, and past president of the Greater Norwalk Dental Society.

Advanced Dentistry of Wilton is at The Cannon House, 436 Danbury Road. Information: drjamesaris.com.