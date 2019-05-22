Bill of Fairs: Parades, picnics and more

Cruise to Sheffield Island, May 25, 26, 27, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. Boat leaves from the Sheffield Island Dock, corner of North Water St. and Washington St., South Norwalk. Tickets: $7-$28. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com.

Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremonies, May 27, 10 a.m.-noon. In the event the parade is canceled, ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., at American Legion Post 74, 196 Reef Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfieldct.org/parade.

Memorial Day Picnic, May 27, noon-3 p.m., Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Follows Town Parade. Food, games, crafts, and activities. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

Summer Fest, May 27, 6-10 p.m., Penfield Pavilion, 323 Fairfield Beach Rd., Fairfield. Substance-free event unites teens, young adults, prevention and recovery community. Hosted by Glorious Recovery Foundation and Fairfield CARES Community Coalition. Tickets: $10-$50, eventbrite.com.

Ladies’ Literary Luncheon, May 31, noon-2 p.m., The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy., Fairfield. Hosted by The Friends of the Fairfield Public Library, featuring bestselling author Martha Hall Kelly. Tickets: $75. All proceeds benefit the Library. Reservations required, /fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/friends.htm.

PHENOMENON: Science Innovation Fair, May 31, 5-8:30 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. High school students’ top projects from the competition on view; awards ceremony follows. Students in grades 9-12 may apply by April 12. Info: brucemuseum.org, kdzikiewicz@brucemuseum.org, 203-413-6747.

Trails Day, June 1, 1-2 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Discover ponds, a garden marsh, temperate deciduous forest, meadow and swamp, while observing bird habitats on the trails and discussing efforts to protect them. Free, for all ages. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org/fairfield-programs-events/.

CT Trails Day, June 2, 1-2:30 p.m., Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Bird and nature walk along the salt marsh, beach, and wooded habitats of Milford Point. Free. Register: ctwoodlands.org/ct-trails-weekend/events-2019/milford-nature-walk-record-5260.

Senior Dance, June 5, noon-3 p.m., Captain’s Cove, 1 Bostwick Ave., Bridgeport. Meet the Barnum Festival Ringmaster and the royal family; food, cocktails, live DJ. Admission: $5, BarnumFestival.com, 203-367-8495.

Ringmaster’s Golf Classic, June 6, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, 2390 Easton Tpke., Fairfield. 18-hole game, prizes, lunch, cocktail hour, dinner. Registration opens at 10 a.m. Player fee: $250, BarnumFestival.com.

Southport Garden Stroll, June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Tour private gardens in Southport. Tickets $25. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Miss Susan’s Summer Supper and Campout, June 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Potluck supper, outdoor concert with the Merwin Mountain Band, The Big Pillow Fight. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Wing Ding Parade & Free Day at Beardsley Zoo, June 8, 9 a.m. registration, parade at 11 a.m., Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Dress up for the kids’ parade and choose your transportation — make a float, pull a wagon, ride a bike, or walk. Free entry to the zoo all day during Barnum Festival Day. Prizes, face painting, music and food. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Paranormal Dinner & Ghost Tour, June 13, 7-9:30 p.m., The Twisted Vine Restaurant, 285 Main St., Derby. Hosted by Ghost Storm. Includes dinner, lecture and a ghost tour. Cost: $39.95, plus tax & tip. Reservations: 203-734-2462.

Barnum Sails the Sound on the Bridgeport Port Jefferson Ferry, June 15, 5 p.m. Dockside picnic dinner, sunset cruise embarks at 7:15 with live music, full bar, dinner. Tickets: $60. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Make Music Day Fairfield, June 21, 3-10 p.m. Venues and artists are asked to register to participate at makemusicday.org/fairfield. The free, outdoor music festival is celebrated worldwide on the Summer Solstice each year. Info: fairfield@makemusicday.org.

Silver Sands Mollusk Walk, June 22, 9:15 a.m., Silver Sands State Park, 1 Silver Sands Pkwy., Milford. Leisurely interpretive walk to learn about CT’s marine mollusks. Offered by Ansonia Nature Center. Fee: $6. Registration: 203-736-1053.

Barnum’s Skyblast Fireworks, June 28, 9 p.m., Seaside Park, 1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport. Free. Sponsored by PSEG Power Connecticut, LLC. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Champions on Parade, June 29, 6 p.m., gates open at 4:30, Kennedy Stadium, 1 Lincoln Blvd., Bridgeport. Corps include Hawthorne Caballeros, White Sabers, Erie Thunderbirds, Fusion Core and CT Hurricanes, plus others in exhibition. Admission: $20. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Great Street Parade, June 30, 11 a.m., Seaside Park, 1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport. Bands, dancers, drill teams, clowns, creative floats, and some Barnum sized surprises. Free. Info: BarnumFestival.com.