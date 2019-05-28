Binge & Repeat: Culinary art in a cart

Raise your hand if have ever felt personally victimized by science’s failure to provide us with the ability to teleport into cooking shows to taste whatever wizardry the chef whips up. No? Maybe it’s just me. Anyway, while scrolling through Netflix (while taking a break from my “Jane the Virgin” binge) I stumbled across the trailer for “Street Food” and instantly found myself wishing I could sample the dishes shown in the series.

“Street Food” is a cooking series that explores how different popular forms of street food are prepared within Asia. In particular it follows street food vendors in Thailand, Japan, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam. Each episode can be watched as a standalone piece that will certainly cause viewers to run to the fridge in search of a snack. In each episode “Street Food” interviews prominent street food vendors and chefs about how they came to run their stand or restaurant and what they do to make their food, their flavors and their business stand apart from the other vendors. Some use traditional practices while others use blow torches to ensure they prepare the food faster to meet the high demand for their famous specialties. The series also reveals how street food is valued in each of the spotlighted cities and the challenges street vendors might face in each culture.

“Street Food” is a light, visually stimulating series for those who enjoy exploring different cultures or those who want to salivate in front of their television (just don’t lick the screen).

“Street Food” is rated TV-G and features subtitles and voice-overs. The series features nine 30 minute episodes. For those looking to enjoy more flavor-packed series head over to “Chef’s Table,” which features some of the world’s most talented chefs as they explore their approach to cooking and what inspires them. Foodies might also enjoy “Salt, Fat, Acid Heat,” a four-part docu-series based on Samin Nosrat’s book that follows Nosrat around the world as she explores the key elements of cooking.