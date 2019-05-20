Get smart and run in Wilton!

The Get Smart for Wilton 5K, presented in support of the Wilton Education Foundation, is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, at 9 a.m., at the Wilton High School track.

This family-friendly charity event is a chip-timed race on a USATF-certified course open to runners of all levels, from elite racers to beginners, raising visibility and funds to support the Wilton Public Schools.

The fundraiser’s 5K route starts and ends at the track, featuring Cider Mill and Wilton High School prominently along the course. About 300 runners participate each year, making for a high-spirited and celebratory atmosphere. High school athletes join local runners, teachers, seniors, and moms and dads running with their kids and sometimes pushing jogging strollers.

Cash prizes are given to the top three male and female runners, and awards go to the top three runners in each division. Pre-registered participants receive a T-shirt.

For more information and to register, visit:https://bit.ly/2LYEz3x.