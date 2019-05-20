Top-seed Darien downs Wilton in FCIAC semis

In what has become an annual rite of spring, the Darien Blue Wave girls lacrosse team is once again headed to the FCIAC championship game.

Darien reached the final for the ninth consecutive season (and for the 19th time in 25 years) with a 19-9 victory over Wilton in the first conference semifinal Monday night at Testa Field in Norwalk.

The Wave bolted out to a 5-0 lead in the first half and — although Wilton hung around within three goals until the second half — was never truly threatened as it went on to win by 10.

For the Blue Wave, it was the perfect 50 minutes.

“All season long, we’ve either played a good first half and a weak second half, or a weak first half and a good second half,” Darien junior Ashley Humphrey, who had five goals and three assists, said. “We were really looking for that perfect 50-minute game, and we came out really strong and finished really strong.”

Top-seed Darien (16-2) will play second-seed New Canaan in the FCIAC title game Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Norwalk High School. New Canaan defeated Staples in the second semifinal Monday night.

Darien will be bidding for its eighth consecutive FCIAC crown; the Blue Wave is 17-1 overall in conference finals.

Darien had beaten Wilton, 10-8, in a tough matchup less than two weeks ago, but this time it was all Blue Wave.

In the opening five-goal run, four different players scored for Darien. Sarah Jaques, who had a game-high six goals and three assists, broke the ice, followed by Maddie Joyce (4 goals, 1 assist), Humphrey, and Shea van den Broek (1 goal, 2 assists). When Humphrey scored her second goal, the Wave had a 5-0 lead 12:37 into the game.

For Wilton, Sophie Sudano broke the slide when she scored at the 13:11 mark, and the Warriors closed the half on a 4-2 run to get within 7-4 at the break

After the teams traded goals early in the second half, Darien pulled away by outscoring Wilton, 10-3, over the final 18 minutes.

Sudano led Wilton (11-7) with four goals. Anna Sherman added three goals, and Taylor LaMantia and Carly Sullivan each scored one goal.

FCIAC SEMIFINALS

DARIEN 19, WILTON 9

WILTON 4 5 — 9

DARIEN 7 12 — 19

Wilton: Sophie Sudano 4g; Anna Sherman 3g; Olivia Gladstein 2a; Julia Skillin 2a; Taylor LaMantia 1g; Carly Sullivan 1g. Darien: Sarah Jaques 6g, 3a; Ashley Humphrey 5g, 3g; Maddie Joyce 4g, 1a; Shea van den Broek 1g, 2a; Kit Arrix 1g, 1a; Mason Maloney 1g; Jordan Vaught 1g. Goalies: W — Bridgette Wall 11 saves, Tate Paulson 4 saves; D — Shea Dolce 12 saves. Records: Wilton (11-7); Darien (16-2)