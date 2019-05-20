Wilton police make arrest for failure to appear in court

A 34-year-old Norwalk man was arrested for an active warrant after being pulled over for reckless driving, Wilton police said.

On May 19, police stopped a 1998 red Ford Explorer that was swaying from side-to-side and constantly braking on Sharp Hill Road. The driver, Jose Luis Rivera, was found to have a warrant for failure to appear on a prior DUI charge. Rivera was arrested and charged with second-degree failure to appear.

Rivera was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on May 30.