Wilton police blotter: controlled substance

A 25-year-old Danbury man was arrested for possession of narcotics after being found with amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, police said.

On May 18 at 8:35 a.m., police stopped a 2005 BMW X3 going 68 mph in a designated 40 mph zone on Danbury Road at the intersection of Old Mill Road.

According to police during the investigation a plastic bag with loose orange pills was observed in the vehicle. There was also an odor of marijuana present, police said. In a subsequent investigation, seven round orange pills with the marking “U30,” which were later identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine 20 mg pills, a Schedule II narcotic, were found. The driver Ivan Guevara was then arrested and charged with speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Guevara was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on May 30.