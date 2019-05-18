Open house Sunday at Redding Country Club

The Redding Country Club is hosting an Open House this Sunday, May 19, from 4-5:30pm. The Club offers a Rees Jones-designed 18-hole golf course, a full-size 25-yard competition swimming pool, four Har-Tru tennis courts, and two platform (paddle) tennis courts.

The new three-season outdoor bar and grill will allow members to enjoy sunset views with family and friends from the Clubhouse veranda. Wind walls and heating will extend the outdoor dining season into the early spring and late fall.

The Clubhouse encompasses the popular grill room, with fireplaces, a casual bar, and a 150-seat dining room that hosts many events. The Club offers year-round social programs as well as a summer camp, swim and tennis teams, lessons, clinics, and tournaments.

The Redding Country Club is located at 109 Lonetown Road in Redding. Visit reddingcc.org for more information.