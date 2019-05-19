Wilton parent support group

This time of year can be stressful for many families, with the busy end of the school year, anticipated transitions for fall, and change in routine for the summer.

Parents may find support for challenging situations in the NAMI support group, for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The meeting is free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

The Wilton-based support group meets on the fourth Monday of every month, except July and August. The next two meetings are Monday, May 20, and June 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in the G & B Cultural Center, 49 New Street.

For more information, call Beth at 203-984-0123 or email beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at 203-970-4130 or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.