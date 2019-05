Families are invited to bring their favorite board games to Family Game Night on Saturday, May 18, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street in Redding. Presented by the Georgetown Lions Club, there will be brick oven pizza, hamburgers, and hot dogs available. The rain date is May 19.

Donations are welcome and volunteers are needed. Call Mike at 203-544-9179.