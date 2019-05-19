Visiting nurses seek hospice volunteers

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is seeking caring and sensitive individuals from Wilton to serve as hospice volunteers. Those who are interested may register to participate in a five-session hospice volunteer training course beginning Monday, June 10, and continuing through Friday, June 14. Training will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day at the new offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Road (Route 7).

Hospice volunteers visit terminally ill patients in their own communities and provide emotional support, respite care and companionship. In training, hospice volunteers develop the skills they will need to work with patients and families and they are provided with ongoing support and supervision.

“Hospice volunteers play a vital role in supporting our patients and their families,” said Laura Rundell, volunteer coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. “They help patients live their last days in peace, with dignity and grace. Hospice volunteers also work closely with grieving families to help them through the bereavement process,” she added. “There is a great sense of satisfaction in becoming a hospice volunteer.”

For more information, or to register, call Rundell at 203-834-6341, ext. 316, or email her at lrundell@visitingnurse.net.

Information: visitingnurse.net.