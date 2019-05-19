Letter: Thank you, Wilton, for lacrosse support

To the Editors:

On Saturday, April 27, Wilton’s Veterans Memorial Stadium and Tom Fujitani Field hosted the University of Vermont and the University of Pennsylvania Men’s Lacrosse teams for the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association game of the week.

We were thrilled that Wilton could host such a significant game and event for the NCAA, with two top-ranked teams. Wilton has a great deal to offer, and this was a wonderful opportunity to share it with residents and lacrosse fans from our area and beyond.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Town of Wilton, both individuals and departments, who helped make the day a success: First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Steve Pierce and the Parks and Recreation Grounds Crew, Superintendent Kevin Smith, Wilton High School Athletic Director Chris McDougal and Lynn Prescott, the Wilton High School and Cider Mill Custodial Staffs, Technology Specialist Glen Nelson, the Wilton Police Department and the Wilton Police Benevolent Association, the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and CERT.

We also want to thank Franey Donovan for announcing the game, extending Wilton’s hospitality to our many guests and helping to auction off a bicycle donated by Cannondale, which is based here in Wilton. Thank you to Paul Schietinger of Evolution Technologies.

Thank you to the sponsors whose banners are visible at both the stadium and Kristine Lilly Field: Blue Buffalo, Outdoor Sports Center, Revenant Lacrosse, Wells Fargo Advisors, Bayer & Black, Bay Street Pediatrics, Doctors Pediatric, The Fair Group, Goddard School, Gold Coast lacrosse, Good Morning Wilton, Kimco, Lax.com, LiveCloud TV, Next Street Driving School, Polito Builders, Rainbow Shine Painting, Signature Style, Scoops, Untangled, Wilton Family YMCA, Woods Asset Management and Wilton Physical Therapy.

Finally, thank you to everyone who attended the game and got to watch an exciting Division I contest that came down to the last few minutes.

Wilton is fortunate to have excellent academic, athletic and recreational programs and facilities for town residents and visitors.

The Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was created to help offset the town’s expense in providing the best possible athletic fields and facilities to Wilton’s athletes of all ages and guests primarily through the placement of sponsorship banners at Veterans Memorial Stadium and Lilly Field.

Dave Clune, Dave Cote, JR Sherman

Wilton Athletic and Recreation and Foundation (WARF)

Wilton, May 7