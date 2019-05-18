Guided walk in Wilton’s Town Forest

A walk in the Wilton Town Forest is planned for Sunday, May 19, at 1 p.m., by the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Wilton Garden Club, Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Land Conservation Trust and Woodcock Nature Center.

Starting at the Boulder Brook Road entrance to the park, Commissioner Colleen O’Brien will lead attendees on a walk of about an hour. All are welcome, including dogs on leash.

Following the walk, there will be refreshments and time to chat with neighbors and representatives of the various conservation-oriented organizations.

To pre-register for this walk and receive notification should the weather be inclement: conservationevent@wiltonct.org.

Directions to the Boulder Brook entrance to the trail from Wilton Center: Take Route 7 north to Olmstead Hill Road. Turn left onto Olmstead Hill Road then turn right onto Hulda Hill Road. Continue straight onto Mountain Road and make a left onto Boulder Brook Road. Drive to the end and park in the cul de sac.