Wilton beats Darien, advances to FCIAC finals

The Wilton High girls tennis team will get to play for a conference title on its home court.

With a 5-2 semifinal victory over second-seed Darien on Thursday at Darien High School, the third-seeded Warriors earned a spot in Monday’s FCIAC championship match (4 p.m.) against top-seed Staples at the Wilton High School courts.

The Wreckers topped fifth-seed New Canaan, 5-2, in the other semifinal on Thursday in Westport.

Unbeaten Staples (19-0) defeated Wilton, 5-2, during the regular season, handing the Warriors (17-2) one of their two losses this spring.

“We now get another chance against Staples in the finals with home-court advantage,” said Wilton head coach Rod Djaly-Thoby, whose team has won 12 straight matches. “I am very excited … [so] you can imagine how excited my girls are.”

By winning Thursday’s semifinal, the Warriors avenged their only other loss this season: A 4-3 setback to Darien on April 16.

Wilton triumphed with victories in three-of-four singles matches and two-of-three doubles contests.

First-singles player Izzy Koziol accounted for the Warriors’ most dominant performance, winning her match by scores of 6-0, 6-0.

Emma Caldwell added a 6-3, 6-1 victory at second singles, and Rhea Raghavan prevailed 7-5, 6-3 at fourth singles.

Wilton’s top-doubles team of Arden Lee and Amber Li clinched Wilton’s triumph with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

“Everyone, including myself, was jumping with joy, ready to run on the court to celebrate,” said Djaly-Thoby. “[But with several matches ongoing] we couldn’t do that just yet.”

Notes: Wilton also got a point from its second-doubles team of Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill, who won their match by scores of 6-1, 6-2.

Darien’s victories came at third singles and third doubles.

Staples is the reigning FCIAC champion. The Wreckers beat Darien to win the conference title last spring.

Wilton has won four FCIAC championships, but none since 1993.