Traffic pattern changes on Cobbs Mill Road in Wilton

A change in the traffic pattern has been made on Cobbs Mill Road by Cedar Road (Route 53) after a review of the area was requested, police said.

The review of the intersection was requested through SeeClickFix and determined the road widths on the western side of the island did not fall within the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ recommendations. The local traffic authority has decided to change the traffic pattern and require all traffic to stay to the right of the island, police said. The road striping and signage at the intersection has also been updated.