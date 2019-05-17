Wilton police investigate pickpocket incident

The Wilton Police Department Detective Division is currently investigating a larceny and pickpocket incident at a local store.

According to police on May 2 a Hispanic man and woman approached a female shopper and distracted her with a conversation. Once she was busy answering a question the other subject took the victim’s wallet from her purse that was in the shopping cart. The credit cards were later used at a Walmart store to purchase over $900 in electronics, police said. The two suspects were seen driving a red colored Dodge/Chrysler product minivan.

Anyone with information to identify the subjects is asked to contact the Wilton Police Department Division regarding case 19-4681 at 203-834-6260.