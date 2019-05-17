Wilton real estate sales — May 10-16, 2019

The following real estate transactions were recorded in Town Clerk Lori Kaback’s office from May 10 through May 16, 2019.

220 Dudley Road: Jennifer B. Tool TR to Andrea and Dimitri Andres, $1,030,000.

38 Keelers Ridge Road: John J. and Karen Morneau to Perry and Alexandra Beaumont, $950,000.

172 Heather Lane: Estate of Virginia W. Miller to Margaret and Stephen Donahue, $630,000.

26 Rocky Brook Road: Daniel and Judith Campisi to Erik and Vanessa Vagner, $630,000.

15 Rolling Ridge Road: Kevin G. and Kathleen Roberts to Christa Domroes, $575,000.

8 Wilton Woods Road: Citibank NA Trustee to 8 Wilton LLC, $442,050.

135 Cedar Road: Ann Marie and Steven Jamelio to Marcia Fernandez and Daniel P. Goodman, $850,000.