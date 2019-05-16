Himes visits Wilton Library

U.S. Congressman Jim Himes (D-4th) stopped by Wilton Library this week to tour the building and learn about its Innovation Station maker space and Robotics Team. He also met with executive director Elaine Tai-Lauria. Tai-Lauria who presented him with a binder that highlighted the library’s Wilton Reads 2019 program, a collaboration with Wilton Public Schools that brought the discussion of the Holocaust to the entire community.

Himes recently nominated Wilton Library for the Institute of Museum and Libraries Services award.