Darien tops Wilton in FCIAC boys tennis quarterfinals

The Wilton High boys tennis team had its nine-match winning streak end with a 4-0 loss to host Darien in the FCIAC quarterfinals Wednesday.

Darien, the third seed, will meet second-seed New Canaan in the conference semifinals today. New Canaan defeated seventh-seed Westhill in another quarterfinal match Wednesday.

Wilton, which was seeded sixth in the FCIAC tournament, will prepare for the start of the Class L state tournament.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinal, Darien won three singles matches and one doubles match to get four points and clinch the victory. The matches at second singles and first and third doubles were not completed.

Darien’s wins came from Michael Karr (6-3, 7-6 over Nick Condos) at first singles; Nick Derby (6-0, 6-0 over Clay Adams) at third singles; Ethan Zang (6-1, 6-1 over Harrison Berger) at fourth singles; and Ian Wise and Tyler Cramer (7-6, 6-2 over Rahul Vallabhajosula and Ian Kolupaev) at second doubles.