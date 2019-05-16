Weir Farm joins CT Trails Day

Weir Farm National Historic Site will participate in CT Trails Day with a nature walk on Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. A Weir park ranger and Walker Holmes, director of the Trust for Public Land, will lead a guided walk through the meadows, forest and pond that have inspired artists for more than 100 years, beginning with J. Alden Weir, who lived and worked on the farm from 1882 to 1919.

The walk will pass by historic stone walls and natural formations on the way to Weir Pond.

Registration is required by emailing june.sgobbo@tpl.org. Weir Farm is at 735 Nod Hill Road.

CT Trails Day, held on the first weekend in June every year, is the largest celebration of trails in the nation. “Protecting public access to the outdoors is what we are all about, and Trails Day is the biggest way we encourage people to get outside each year with over 230 events taking place statewide during the first weekend in June,” said Eric Hammerling, executive director of the Connecticut Forest & Park Association, which has coordinated this annual event since 1993.

For more events, visit ctwoodlands.org.