Wilton Planning and Zoning roundup: approved applications, continued hearings

The following items were discussed or continued at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting Monday night, May 13.

Motors Group Associates, Ltd Partnership

An application filed by Motors Group Associates, Ltd. Partnership, to allow a parking and vehicle storage area for an existing automotive sales and service facility at 10 North Main Street was continued. Planning and Zoning Vice Chairman Rick Tomasetti said the request of the continuation came from the applicant. The public hearing will open at the commission’s next meeting on Tuesday, May 28.

Wilton Heights, LLC

A new application by Wilton Heights, LLC, was accepted by the commission. The application looks to allow a drive-up facility for a pharmacy within a previously approved retail/residential development, pursuant to Section 29-6.C.4.o of zoning regulations; for property at 300 Danbury Road and 11 Whitewood Lane.

Belden Hill

The commission approved an application by Jane C. Wood and Kevin O’Brien to permit an accessory unit within an existing accessory building, to include a small addition and a paved driveway, for property at 555 Belden Hill Road.

200 Danbury Road LLC

An application filed by 200 Danbury Road, LLC, to allow the building height in the Design Retail Business Zone on Route 7 has another public hearing. The application was previously withdrawn. The new public hearing on the application is scheduled for the commission’s next meeting on Tuesday, May 28.

Architectural Review Board

The commission continued its discussion on the formation of an Architectural Review Board.

Village District Design Advisory Committee Chairman Rob Sanders proposed a pre-application process. This will allow applicants to meet with the board before submitting formal application materials. This will give the review board a chance to discuss conceptual ideas and offer constructive feedback, Sanders said.

Town Planner Bob Nerney said town counsel is currently reviewing the proposal. The commission will review the proposal again May 28.

