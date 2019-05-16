Wilton Library Lines — Animals, music, dancing, photography

Pups and stories

Mutt-i-grees Story Time and Dog Safety will be held Friday, May 17, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children of all ages will learn from Dod March, the senior manager of youth programs at Stepping Stones Museum for Children, and his furry friend. Mutti-i-grees teaches children of all ages social-emotional skills such as compassion, empathy and teamwork. The program starts with a story and then Dod will provide instructions on how to safely meet a dog a child doesn’t know but would like to pet. Kids will practice their skills with a friendly canine and learn about animal rescue and adoption. The program is drop in; no registration.

On Saturday, May 18, independent readers may take part in Tales to Tails, from 11 a.m. to noon. Children read aloud to gentle therapy dogs from ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) to help improve children’s confidences and reading capabilities.

Registration is required. For more information, call 203-762-6336.

World-class guitarist

Multi-award-winning guitarist Martin Taylor returns to the stage for Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room Sunday, May 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

An informal reception follows the concert. There is no charge; suggested donation is $10.

The concert series is funded by the William and Karen Tell Foundation with special thanks to Ed and Catherine Romer and Chris and Tish Brubeck.

Registration is suggested. Advance registrants should arrive by 3:50 to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 3:50 if space is available.

Weir Farm artist exhibition

May brings Yuki Murata to the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence program with her exhibition at the library on Monday, May 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Yuki channels her architecture and industrial design experience into her painting practice by exploring lines, grids and text.

The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. It’s free, but registration is suggested.

Dance as if no one is watching

In separate programs, children and adults get to learn new skills as they twirl around a dance floor thanks to the instructors from Ridgefield Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

On four consecutive Tuesdays, May 21 through June 11, Ballroom for Kids, is being offered to children ages 8 to 10 years old, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Kids will learn some dance moves while adding in social skills. Registration is required.

Adults have a chance to channel their inner ballroom selves with Dancing Like the Stars, also on Tuesdays, May 21 through June 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. Each session will cover a new dance, and its history, from some of the most popular social dances.

Space is limited to 15. Registration is required.

Tips on college admissions

College admissions consultant Beth and Tim Manners present 10 Things to Know About Getting into College Tuesday, May 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for high school students and their parents.

Beth and Tim detail the process, from putting college lists together to writing essays. Students will learn what it takes to gain admission and be successful.

Registration is required. Space is limited.

Photography presentation

International documentary photographer and explorer Daryl Hawk gives a special photography presentation, Colombia: Light at the Edge of the World, Wednesday, May 22, from 7 to 8 p.m. The lecture is based on his most recent expedition to the northwestern provinces of Colombia this past March.

Hawk embarked alone on a 1,600-mile journey that started in the city of Cartegena and followed the highest coastal mountain range in the world — the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta Range ending in the vast Guajira Peninsula.

Registration is recommended.

WWI lecture

Wilton resident Jean-Pierre Lavielle presents The Versailles Treaty: From Victory to Chaos Thursday, May 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in a continuation of the library’s World War I series.

This lecture about the Versailles Treaty which ended WWI in 1919 is the story of a failure that led to a tragedy — that of WWII.

Registration is recommended.

Blood drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will take place Monday, May 20, 1 to 6:30 p.m.

To participate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are accommodated; ID is required.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on events or call the circulation desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the children’s library at 203-762-6336; or teen services and innovation station at 203-762-6342.