Wilton Senior Center News

Sounds of the Harp

Sounds of the Harp with Rebecca Swett will be held Wednesday, May 22, at noon.

Swett has been playing the harp for more than 30 years. She’s performed in a recital hall at Carnegie Hall, attended Interlochen International Music Camp, played with the New England Music Festival Orchestra, the Connecticut All State Orchestra and toured Switzerland with the Greater Hartford Youth Orchestra. She continued her studies at Boston University School of Music with Lucille Lawree.

A light lunch will be served. Walk ins are welcome, but reservations are suggested. To sign up, call Stephanie at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, May 17 — 8:30, AAA Driver Improvement Course, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; Jewelry Making; 11, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; noon, Lunch and Learn: How to Maintain Your Vision; Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, May 20 — 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 1, Bridge; 1:30, Yoga with Emma Converse; Senior Volunteer Group Informational Meeting; 2:45, Seated Strength Training.

Tuesday, May 21 — 9:45, Be Moved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting; 3, Celebrate Memorial Day with Stay at Home in Wilton.

Wednesday, May 22 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; Writers Group; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; noon, Sounds of the Harp with Rebecca Swett; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, May 23 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:10, Seated Exercise with Stephanie, noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.