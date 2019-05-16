Wilton Bulletin Board —stone wall tour, the Mutt Strut, and a jazz concert

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Friday, May 17

Stone Wall Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Park Ranger Tom Barberi leads a walk and talk through the fields to historic stone walls. No registration.

Saturday, May 18

Second Annual Mutt Strut Challenge, 9 a.m.-noon, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Route 7 and Wolfpit Road. Sign up to complete a one-mile hike and be entered to win a grand prize. Dog selfie station, food trucks. Register: http://muttstrut.nrvt-trail.com

Tales to Tails, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Hike and Write, 1-3 p.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Join Whitney Hoffman for a guided hike to Weir Pond. Includes nature journaling and sketching. Supplies provided. Registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lincoln Dinner, Saturday, May 18, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street. The Republican Town Committee will honor former state Sen. Toni Boucher. Guest speaker is Carol Platt Liebau, president of the Yankee Institute. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2DpyCGa.

Sunday, May 19

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Guitarist Martin Taylor performs. Reception follows. Suggested donation of $10. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, May 20

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. ID required.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Yuki Murata is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 21

Weed & Plant Party, 9-11 a.m., Sedge Meadow. Weed the pollinator meadow and plant native shrubs. Learn to identify invasive species. Bring gloves, clippers and a spade, if possible. Meet at the corner of Sharp Hill and Autumn Ridge roads. Register for any change notices: elizycraig@gmail.com.

Celebrate Our Flag, 5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Hear stories, share stories, and sing along with The Grandmas & Grandpas Barbershop Quartet as they perform patriotic songs. Make-your-own old-fashioned ice cream sundaes. Free, presented by Stay at Home in Wilton. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

10 Things to Know About Getting into College, 6:30-7:30, Wilton Library. Consultants Beth and Tim Manners detail the college process from creating a list of schools to writing essays. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 22

Colombia: Light at the Edge of the World, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Photographer Daryl Hawk discusses his 1,600-mile journey from Cartagena along the coastal mountain range to the Guajira Peninsula. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, May 23

The Versailles Treaty: From Victory to Chaos, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jean-Pierre Lavielle discusses how the effects of World War I led to the rise of Hitler. Registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 24

Agriculture and Art Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Park ranger Tom Barberi leads a tour that explores the site’s agricultural history and landscape. No registration.

Saturday, May 25

Forest Bathing Wellness Walk, 9-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Certified forest therapy guide Jennifer Salkin leads a forest bathing hike to experience the natural world with attention to sense perceptions. Registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Linoleum Carving and Block Printmaking, 1-3 p.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. A beginner’s introduction for ages 16 and up. Registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Sunday, May 26

Cell Phone Photography Workshop, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Weir Farm. Artist Xiomara shows how to take better smartphone photos. Registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., Wilton Center. The parade begins on River Road and proceeds up Old Ridgefield road to the Veterans Memorial Green, then turn up Ridgefield Road, pas the Congregational Church, to Hillside Cemetery where remembrance ceremonies will take place. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will take place in the church.

Tuesday, May 28

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Michael Bellicose will lead a discussion of Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Wednesday, May 29

Coffee and Canvas, 9 a.m.-noon, Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Art educator Whitney Hoffman will lead a guided painting class at Weir Pond. The program, materials, and coffee and tea are free. Register: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Learn to Create Zentangle Art, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. For adults 18 and older. Registration required with $5 fee: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, May 30

Motets, Madrigals and Masses, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Musicologist Gil Harel presents Sound and Culture in Renaissance Europe in conjunction with the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci. Free, registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 31

Stone Wall Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Park Ranger Tom Barberi leads a walk and talk through the fields to historic stone walls. No registration.

Sunday, June 2

Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Celebrate Connecticut Trails Day with a guided walk to explore the meadows, forest and pond that have inspired artists for more than a century. Registration required: email june.sgobbo@tpl.org.