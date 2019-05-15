On Stage: This weekend and continuing

THIS WEEKEND

Ryan O’Flanagan, May 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Magic of Adam Trent, May 17, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $69.50. For kids. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Vegetable, May 18-19, Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Free. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

CONTINUING

Quartet, through May 18, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Bernard Slade’s Romantic Comedy, through May 18, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, 679 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: tpnc.org.

The Secret Garden, through May 19, Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Live theatrical performance presented by Fairfield Center Stage. Tickets: $15-$35. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

I Hate Hamlet, through May 19, The Dressing Room Theatre at The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets: $17.50-$35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Trying, May 2-19, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Tickets: $20-$22. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

In the Heights, through May 19, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Full Monty, through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

Snow White, through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

ADVANCE

Tank and the Bangas with Adia Victoria, May 23, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $19-$22, wallstreettheater.com.

The Wiz, May 24-26, Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Presented by Wall Street Theater’s Broadway Teens of CT. Tickets: $25. Info: wallstreettheater.com

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, May 30-June 23, ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Shakespeare in the Bar: Two Gentlemen of Verona, presented by Valley Shakespeare Festival June 4, 7 p.m., The Ole Dog Tavern, 2505 Main St., Stratford. Tickets: $25. Info: vsfestival.org.

Play festival competition, June 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Two plays from each night, voted on by the audience, will move into the semifinals June 7, 8 p.m. Four plays will be chosen for the finals June 8, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20-$75, available beginning April 29. Info: theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php.

One-Act plays festival: Still Crazy After All These Years!, June 7 and 8, 7:30 p.m.; June 9, 2 p.m., Edmond Town Hall’s Alexandria Room, 45 Main St., Newtown. Presented by Stray Kats Theatre Company, the eight short plays celebrate the lives of today’s seniors. Tickets: $25-$30, StrayKatsTheatreCompany.org, 203-516-0606.