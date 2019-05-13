Wilton High School receives ‘College Success’ recognition

Wilton High School was given the 2019 College Success Award by GreatSchools, Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Dianna R. Wentzell announced on May 8.

Superintendent Kevin Smith said the district was happy to receive the recognition and the schools in Wilton are a cornerstone of the community.

“People in the community say they move here for the schools,” Smith said. “It’s our obligation to ensure we have a very high-quality program that adequately prepares our kids for college careers and postsecondary success.”

Wilton High was among 41 high schools in Connecticut given the award.

GreatSchools is a national nonprofit organization that provides information on educational opportunities to parents. The award recognizes 1,722 schools across 25 states that have a successful track record of graduating students who later enroll in two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year.

Smith said the programs in Wilton schools are designed to ensure students starting from pre-kindergarten are provided an opportunity to succeed.

“We’re thrilled to see the external objective recognition that affirms that great work,” he said.

In addition to the award, Wilton High School was recently ranked ninth in Connecticut according to US News & World Report magazine. Smith said the work done by students and teachers is not taken for granted.

“We see it, we live it everyday,” he said. “When we receive these external recognitions it’s just validation of the great work that’s under way everyday in every single one of our classrooms.”

Schools in Connecticut are eligible to receive the College Success Award because the state is leading the nation in collecting and making available to the public data on student achievements after high school. According to the organization’s Finding the Data report, GreatSchools said that Connecticut demonstrated excellent results in its reporting of data and should be looked to as a leading example of how other states might get education data into the hands of stakeholders.

