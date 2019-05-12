Wilton house tour set for June 7

A Better Chance of Wilton is sponsoring a tour of five Wilton homes on Friday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two of the homes have been design projects of Rob Sanders Architects of Wilton, including the one pictured above.

All proceeds will benefit the ABC program which provides housing and educational opportunities to 10 academically talented inner-city students. Over the last 22 years, the program has provided more than 40 scholars with a better chance to attend college.

This year’s tour will include a preview party Sunday, June 2, at 6 p.m., at a home in Wilton. The party includes cocktails and appetizers. Attendance is limited.

House tour tickets are $60. Preview party tickets are $125. For tickets and more information, visit ABCWilton.org. Tickets may also be purchased at Open House, Signature Style and Wilton Hardware.