Wilton budget passes by wide margin

Just half an hour after voting ended at 6 p.m. at the Clune Center, an announcement from the town indicated that based on preliminary numbers, both the budget and the referenda passed by strong margins. Turnout was just under 11%. Whenever turnout is below 15%, the budget automatically passes, but the bonding questions must pass on the actual vote. The notice said final results will be released later this evening, and when they are, this story will be updated.

Voting at the Clune Center on Saturday followed the Annual Town Meeting and voting that took place on Tuesday, May. 7.

The budget number being voted on was $126,787,380.

There four capital bonding item questions on the ballot were:

1. $3,398,150 for road work and a parking lot restoration.

2. $350,000 for town hall roof replacement.

3. $600,000 for the school district roof replacement program.

4. $1,300,000 for bridge replacement.

The mill rate based on this budget is 28.5373, a 1.24 percent increase over last year.