Letter: College lacrosse was a memorable event

To the Editors:

This is just a brief note to thank the Wilton Athletic and Recreation Fund (WARF) and their gracious partners and major sponsors for providing the broader Wilton community with a terrific day of men’s D-1 lacrosse featuring the University of Pennsylvania Quakers and the University of Vermont Catamounts.

A special note of thanks to Dave Clune, J.R. Sherman and Dave Cote along with their partners: International Men’s Lacrosse Association; Reverent Lacrosse; Outdoor Sports Center; Wells Fargo Advisors; Signature Style; Blue Buffalo; Lax.com and The Goddard School. I also want to thank Wilton CERT, the Wilton PD and the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance teams for their assistance and support in helping to provide all of us with a memorable day — well done!

Mr. Franey M. Donovan Jr.

Wilton, May 5