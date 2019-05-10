Haskell’s government waste bill passes the senate

Today, the Senate approved legislation introduced by State Senator Will Haskell (D-26) and Representative Jane Garibay (D-Windsor) intended to eliminate wasteful spending within state government. This bill is expected to improve efficiency of government departments, encouraging state employees to find ways to reduce spending and cut costs.

Senate Bill No. 682, “An Act Concerning State Employee Reporting of Wasteful Practices,” would provide state employees who report wasted funds in their employment agency to receive a financial reward of 5 percent of the estimated savings, which could represent an amount up to $10,000, after the wasteful practice is remedied and the Auditors of Public Accounts confirm the savings.

Agency and department heads, as well as a “suggestion coordinator” in each agency, would be ineligible for that financial reward. The bill is modeled on similar programs that have helped municipalities cut costs.

“With this bill, state employees will be our partner in removing inefficiency and saving taxpayer dollars. After all, those who work inside the government know the ins and outs of our agencies better than anyone else,” Haskell said in a release.

Haskell said he is hopeful the bill will be called in the House soon.