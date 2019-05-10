Video: Turkey in the Wilton field house

A Bulletin reader shared this video, of the turkey that spent a few days in the rafters of the Wilton High School field house. It appears to show a police officer and someone else throwing things — likely balls — at the turkey. There are also others in the field house watching who can be heard but not seen.

The bird was lured into the field house earlier this week and was in there for two nights before it was caught and released.

Wilton police said they are aware of the video and are reviewing it.