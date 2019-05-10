Ribbon-cutting opens Wilton infusion center

Although it’s been seeing patients since February, the Connecticut Infusion Center had a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 9. The infusion center is in the Wilton Wellness Center on Danbury Road (Route 7).

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice cut the ribbon, surrounded by members of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and infusion center officials.

The infusion center is the only free-standing multi-specialty IV service in southwestern Connecticut, according to Lisa Fusco, the territory sales manager. The center offers a wide variety of infusion services for many medical conditions including biologic infusions for Chron’s disease and colitis, hydration, and vitamin infusions. A doctor’s prescription is required. At this time, the center does not offer blood or oncology infusions.

The main infusion suite has four chairs and a nurse’s station, allowing patients to be directly monitored. The room is bright with large windows that look out onto the tree-lined parking area. There is also one private room for patients that may be more fragile or prefer their privacy.

“If a patient has a chronic medical condition, they have two choices for infusions — the hospital or home health care — both of which have problems,” said Dr. Barry Stein, a co-owner of the infusion center with Dr. Robert Roteman. Hospital costs tend to be high and that setting may not be needed each time.

“At home, there can be problems with the integrity of the medication and there is no doctor oversight,” he said, adding that if there is a medical problem the only option is calling 911.

“This is high-quality [infusions] with physician oversight and convenience,” Stein added.

Debby Rowland, executive director of the infusion center, said Wilton was picked as a site for its location between Norwalk and Danbury hospitals. It is also relatively near Stamford Hospital. Easy access via Route 7 was also a factor. This is the center’s first location.

