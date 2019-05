Middlebrook student Elizabeth Lamond got a ticket on May 3 — for being good.

Elizabeth was “Caught Acting Really Exceptionally,” according to the Wilton Police Department’s Facebook page, when she offered to help her teachers clean their classrooms at the end of the day.

In addition to her “ticket,” issued by School Resource Officer Diane MacLean, she received a gift card to a local eatery. Her week was capped when she learned she was Student of the Week in Green.