Wilton YMCA undergoes multi-million-dollar expansion

Visitors to the Wilton Family YMCA will notice construction equipment on the grounds and a detour that goes around the pools to get to the front entrance.

That’s because the Y is undergoing an $8-million renovation project at its facility at 404 Danbury Road. Improvements are being made inside and out and the construction and detours are only temporary. The project is expected to be competed this fall.

Features of the Y’s renovation plan include:

A new Wellness Center, double in size and equipped with new strength and cardio equipment.

Modernized locker rooms close to the new fitness center and the 25-yard pool with large family changing areas and accessible space for seniors and people with special needs.

Three new universal locker rooms.

Four dedicated group exercise studios.

A new Kids Club room for babysitting services.

An expanded, bright and open lobby.

A new drop-off zone in the parking lot with a walking path from the bridge to the main entrance of the YMCA building.

A new bubble pool, pool filtration and water heat exchanger, and movable bulkhead for the 50-meter Melissa and Mark Nickel Memorial Pool.

In an open letter to members, Robert C. McDowell, the Y’s CEO, said, “Since 1972, the Wilton Family YMCA has had a legacy of strengthening the Wilton community. As the needs of the community have grown and evolved, the Y’s physical space must also change — a facility expansion is necessary to allow the Y to continue to provide quality programs and services to more children, more teens, more adults and more seniors to realize their greatest potential.”

To pay for the renovations, the “Building New Stories Capital Campaign” was launched four years ago and to date has raised more than $6.7 million of the $8 million expected cost. Groundbreaking for the renovation plan was held in March.

“When the campaign is competed in fall 2019, the community will benefit from a state-of-the-art facility that brings people together and emphasizes healthy living and neighborly support,” McDowell said in his letter.

The Wilton YMCA is a branch of The Riverbrook Regional YMCA which serves the communities of Wilton, Norwalk, Redding, and Georgetown.

The YMCA is a member-supported charitable organization dedicated to promoting youth development, healthy living and social responsibility by offering a broad range of health enhancing, recreational, educational and social programs.

For progress on the Y’s renovation project, visit wiltonymca.org/renovations/.

