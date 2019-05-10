Flying a drone in Wilton

Members of the community will be able to learn about flying a drone with a continuing education class coming to Middlebrook School.

“Come Fly With Me: Drones and Drone Safety” will be held on Thursday, May 16. The class will be taught by Dick Aarons, director of the office for emergency management in Ridgefield and Sean McEvoy, deputy planning chief of the office for emergency management. The class will give students a first-hand experience with drones and their uses.

Participants will be given a broad overview of the many types of drones, how they’re used now and what uses are envisioned for the future. The manufacture of drones will increase as time moves forward and so will the demand for drone pilots, the class description says.

Aarons and McEvoy will teach about the FAA requirements for licensing and safety regulations. The class is for all who are curious about the “drone craze,” who are looking to invest in a major growth industry and want to know more. Lastly, participants will get their a chance to fly a drone.

To participate in the class, register online at wiltoncontinuinged.org or call 203-834-7694.