Georgetown Saloon fans will reunite at Heibeck’s in Wilton

There will be a party at Heibeck‘s Stand, 951 Danbury Road, on Saturday, May 11, but it won’t be just any party. It will be a reunion of sorts when friends and acquaintances from the now-closed Georgetown Saloon gather at the Route 7 fixture from 5 to 9 p.m.
Along with the revelry, the event will be a fundraiser for CLASP’s new community center, which had its grand opening on April 11, at 85 Arlington Street in Bridgeport.
CLASP helps individuals with developmental disabilities lead their best lives, having fun along the way. CLASP’s new community center is 9,500. square feet and will allow the agency to provide programs and classes for these special people. The new community center also brings employment opportunities. CLASP is seeking funds to support the activities and programs they will run there.
Information: http://www.clasphomesofwestport.com/About-CLASP.html