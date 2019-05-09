Georgetown Saloon fans will reunite at Heibeck’s in Wilton

There will be a party at Heibeck‘s Stand, 951 Danbury Road, on Saturday, May 11, but it won’t be just any party. It will be a reunion of sorts when friends and acquaintances from the now-closed Georgetown Saloon gather at the Route 7 fixture from 5 to 9 p.m.

Along with the revelry, the event will be a fundraiser for CLASP’s new community center, which had its grand opening on April 11, at 85 Arlington Street in Bridgeport.