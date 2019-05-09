Cannon Grange anniversary baking contest

A call is out for entrants to participate in the 120th Anniversary Baking Contest for Cannon Grange.

The contest is open to both children and adults.

The rule for the contest is to submit a home-baked confection from scratch using rhubarb as the featured ingredient. Rhubarb is locally available and abundant in May.

A fee of $1.20 will be charged for each entry, one entry per person. The baked good can be brought to the Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, prior to the start of the Open House celebration which begins at 4 p.m.

Prize ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Baking contests have been a mainstay of the grange’s annual agricultural fair and this one will be featured during a celebratory open house on Saturday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Grange Hall at 25 Cannon Road.

In addition to several churches and schools in Wilton, Cannon Grange is one of Wilton’s oldest organizations still in existence and one that still meets in its original building. Grange members have met continuously on the first and third Thursday evenings of every month since 1899.

Today’s membership has 54 active members of adults, college students, and children who hail mostly from Wilton and Ridgefield, with some members living out of state and outside Fairfield County. Membership is open to all persons age 14 and up.

Information: cannongrange.org