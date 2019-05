Scenes from the 2018 Georgetown Lions Carnival

The Georgetown Lions presents its annual carnival Thursday through Sunday, May 9-12. The carnival is set up on Danbury Road (Route 7) at the intersection of School Road.

One-price wristbands will be available all days for $25.

Hours on Thursday and Friday night are 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday — 1 to 10 p.m.

Sunday — noon to 4 p.m.