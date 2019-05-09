Wilton Library Lines: art, music, dams and fish

Art exhibition

All About Color art exhibition kicks off Friday, May 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit features works from area artists, Sally Aldrich, Ridgefield; Rich Alexander, Mt. Kisco, N.Y.; Sharon Cavagnolo, Chappaqua, N.Y.; Hans Fischer, Ridgefield; Jennifer Moné Hill, Danbury; Nancy Moore, Ridgefield; Erin Nazzaro, Redding; and Kris Davenport Toohey, Westport.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit runs through May 31. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Kids’ fun this week

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra presents (Not) Just for Kids: Light and Airy — Woodwinds Saturday, May 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. Children and their parents listen to a musical demonstration of the instruments and then get to try a child’s version for themselves. Registration is required.

Mother’s Day Crafts will be set up on Sunday, May 12, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Children of all ages can drop in and create cards and flowers. No registration is required.

On Monday, May 13, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., children ages 9-12 are invited to Fun for Kids with Zentangle Art. Using a few simple steps and techniques, children will learn how to create artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. Registration is required. The program is sponsored by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund.

Driver safety program

The AARP Driver Safety program will be held Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The course is designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older to deal with changes in vision, reaction times and more. There are no written tests or driving tests — classroom only.

Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers, cash or check only collected at the beginning of class. Registration is required. Visit the library’s website for details and to register.

Documentary film series

The New Perspectives Film Series screens From Seed to Seed Saturday, May 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. In this documentary, Terry Mierau and Monique Scholt give up their lives as opera singers in Europe to pursue their shared passion for sustainable, small-scale farming in the small Village of Neugberthal, in Southern Manitoba.

The suggested donation is $5. Refreshments are served.

The series is programmed and moderated by filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris. A Q&A will follow the film. Registration is recommended.

Breast cancer survivors group

The monthly gathering of the Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group meets Tuesday, May 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. All post-treatment breast cancer survivors are invited to join this group that is led by Nina Marino, LCSW. There is no charge. Registration is encouraged.

Finding one’s roots

The Hunt for Your Heritage: A Genealogy Case Study and Ancestry.com Demo will be held Tuesday, May 14, from 7 to 8 p.m.

In the first part of the program, Wilton resident Kathleen Kalamarides will discuss the book she wrote about her grandmother, noted miniaturist painter Birgitta Moran Farmer, and the detailed genealogy Kathleen sorted through during her research. In the second part, Michael Bellacosa will give a live demo using Ancestry.com through the library’s website.

There is no charge. Registration is recommended. For details, visit the library’s registration link.

Something seems fishy

A lecture, Undamming Our Rivers: The Return of Migratory Fish to the Norwalk River and Other CT Streams will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. The talk, led by Steve Gephard, supervising fisheries biologist at the CT Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP), is co-sponsored by the Norwalk River Watershed Association and Wilton Library.

With the Flock Process Dam in Norwalk now removed and plans underway to take down the Merwin Meadows dam in Wilton, the river is opening up once again to migratory fish. Gephard will talk about the history of fish in the Norwalk and other CT rivers and the changes people can expect as fish are once again able to head for their historic spawning habitats after a 150-year absence.

All are welcome. Registration is recommended.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on events, or call the circulation desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.