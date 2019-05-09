Wilton Senior Center News: senior housing, YMCA programs, line dancing

Senior Care housing consultations

Senior Care Authority will provide free consultations to seniors and their families looking to make an informed decision about senior housing Tuesday May 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Consultations will be 20 minutes. To schedule a time, call Stephanie Belcher at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, May 10 — 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi, Laughter Yoga; ntoon, Bridge, 1, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, May 13 — 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 1, Bridge 1:30, Mother’s Day Tea; 1:30, Yoga with Emma Converse; 2:45, Seated Strength Training.

Tuesday, May 14 — 9:45, Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn, Senior Care Housing Consultations; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting, Playing Smarter Tennis with Peter Engstrom.

Wednesday, May 15 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; noon, Ogden House Luncheon with Gentlemen Songsters; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, May 16 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:10, Seated Exercise with Stephanie; noon, St. Matthew’s Luncheon with guest speaker Mary Genuario from Riverbrook YMCA, updates on senior programs.