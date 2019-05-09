Wilton Bulletin Board: Zentangle, agriculture and art, plant sale

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, May 9

Learn to Create Zentangle Art, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Create art in a relaxing atmosphere. Adults 18 and older, $5 materials fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Guys and Dolls, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Friday, May 10

Agriculture and Art Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Park ranger Tom Barberi leads a tour that explores the site’s agricultural history and landscape. No registration.

Sherwood Island Walk, 10:30 a.m., Commuter lot, Route 7 and Wolfpit Road. Stay at Home in Wilton board members Ellen and Jim Kapustka lead a walk at Sherwood Island. All levels welcome. Optional lunch follows at Sherwood Diner. Details: 203-762-2600.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, noon-6 p.m., Wilton Town Green. The Wilton Garden Club’s sale will include hundreds of plants, many from club members’ own gardens, that will grow in this area.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Eight area artists exhibit in All About Color. Reception is free and open to the public. Media sponsor: The Wilton Bulletin.

Guys and Dolls, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Saturday, May 11

Homes for the Brave Food Drive, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 112 Old Ridgefield Road. The post will collect food, clothing, personal and miscellaneous items for male and female homeless veterans. Items will be donated to Homes for the Brave homes.

Nature of Love Guided Walk, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Local scholar, poet, and volunteer, Bonnie Tremante, will lead a guided hike and discuss love letters exchanged between J. Alden Weir and his fiancée Anna Dwight Baker. Register: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Town Green. The Wilton Garden Club’s sale will include hundreds of plants, many from club members’ own gardens, that will grow in this area.

AARP Driver Safety Class, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother’s Day Herb Planter Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children will make a wooden box and fill it with herbs as a possible Mother’s Day gift. Snack included. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Light and Airy — Woodwinds. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Perspectives Film Series, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. From Seed to Seed is the story of singers Terry Mierau and Monique Scholt who gave up the opera to pursue sustainable, small-scale farming. Q&A after film. Donation: $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Guys and Dolls, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Bird Walk, 7:30 a.m., Weir Preserve. Free with naturalist Frank Gallo. Bring binoculars. Meet at the main entrance to Weir Preserve, south of Weir Farm’s visitor parking lot on Nod Hill Road.

Tuesday, May 14

Men’s Breakfast, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Weed & Plant Party, 9-11 a.m., Sedge Meadow. Weed the pollinator meadow and plant native shrubs. Learn to identify invasive species. Bring gloves, clippers and a spade, if possible. Meet at the corner of Sharp Hill and Autumn Ridge roads. Register for any change notices: elizycraig@gmail.com.

Mah Jongg, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Hunt for Your Heritage, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. A two-part program in which personal genealogy searches are discussed and then the library’s Michael Bellicose will give a live demo of using Ancestry.com through the library’s website. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Democratic Town Committee Meeting, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School road. The platform committee will seek approval for the 2019-2021 platform, Listen to Wilton.

Wednesday, May 15

Undamming Our Rivers, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Library. State biologist Steve Gephard will discuss the history of fish in the Norwalk and other rivers and the changes expected once fish can make their way to historic spawning habitats with the removal of dams. Registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 17

Stone Wall Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Park Ranger Tom Barberi leads a walk and talk through the fields to historic stone walls. No registration.

Saturday, May 18

Second Annual Mutt Strut Challenge, 9 a.m.-noon, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Route 7 and Wolfpit Road. Sign up to complete a one-mile hike and be entered to win a grand prize. Dog selfie station, food trucks. Register: http://muttstrut.nrvt-trail.com

Hike and Write, 1-3 p.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Join Whitney Hoffman for a guided hike to Weir Pond. Includes nature journaling and sketching. Supplies provided. Registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Lincoln Dinner, Saturday, May 18, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street. The Republican Town Committee will honor former state Sen. Toni Boucher. Guest speaker is Carol Platt Liebau, president of the Yankee Institute. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2DpyCGa.

Tuesday, May 21

Weed & Plant Party, 9-11 a.m., Sedge Meadow. Weed the pollinator meadow and plant native shrubs. Learn to identify invasive species. Bring gloves, clippers and a spade, if possible. Meet at the corner of Sharp Hill and Autumn Ridge roads. Register for any change notices: elizycraig@gmail.com.

Celebrate Our Flag, 5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Hear stories, share stories, and sing along with The Grandmas & Grandpas Barbershop Quartet as they perform patriotic songs. Make-your-own old-fashioned ice cream sundaes. Free, presented by Stay at Home in Wilton. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

Friday, May 24

Agriculture and Art Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Park ranger Tom Barberi leads a tour that explores the site’s agricultural history and landscape. No registration.