Wilton K9 Baso meets young fan

Wilton police K9 Baso, and his handler, Officer Eric Patenaude, recently met up with 8-year-old Mia Phinney and her father Denny, of New Britain. The two have been meeting with police canine officers and their handlers across the state as part of Mia’s Mission, where she makes toys and donates them to police departments to be used as rewards for the dogs during training.

The project was inspired by Berlin K9 Kasner and her handler Aimee Krzykowski, who taught them how to make the toys.

Each dog toy is made with rope and a lacrosse ball in different color combinations selected by Mia. Her father drills through the ball, makes a simple climbing knot with the rope and seals the end and knot with a heating gun.

In a month, she’s gained 512 followers on Instagram as well as donated lacrosse balls and rope with which to make the toys.