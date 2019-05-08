Lincoln Dinner honors Wilton’s Toni Boucher

Wilton’s Republican Town Committee will honor former state Sen. Toni Boucher at its Lincoln Dinner on Saturday, May 18, 6:30 p.m., at Rolling Hills Country Club on Hurlbutt Street. The guest speaker will be Carol Platt Liebau, president of the Yankee Institute, which advances free-market and limited-government solutions for Connecticut.

Boucher will be honored for her many years of service to both the town and the state, which included serving on the Board of Seletmen, Board of Finance, and Board of Education. In 1996 she was elected state representative for the 143rd District and then she served as state senator of the 26th District from 2008 to 2018. In the state senate she rose to chief deputy majority leader.

“Toni Boucher has safeguarded what makes Wilton unique and is also credited with helping to stop plans to build a Super 7 Highway, instead championing successful efforts to widen the road, build a greenway, and increase access for bikes and pedestrians and help to protect one of the state’s largest wetlands,” a press release from the RTC says.

“Toni is especially proud of her success in having Route 33 in Westport and Wilton designated as the Fallen Heroes Memorial Highway,” it added.

Boucher’s advocacy for education includes supporting legislation to promote early reading success, create preschool programs for disadvantaged children, and establish 529 college trust fund accounts.

She secured funds to computerize the Danbury Branch signal system and was instrumental in the state’s purchase of new rail cars and improvements at area rail stations.

Boucher has also served as a member of the Our Lady of Fatima Fundraising Steering Committee, Wilton League of Women Voters, Wilton Historical Society, Board of Directors of the Wilton Chapter of the AFS, Friends of the Wilton Library, and as advisory board member of the Alden Weir Farm Art Center.

Tickets for the Lincoln Dinner are $150 each, or two for $290. The price includes a multi-course meal and silent auction.

Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/LincTIX or by mailing a check payable to the Wilton RTC to P.O. Box 301, Wilton, CT 06897.