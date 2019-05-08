Festive preview planned for ‘Objects of Desire’ in Wilton

objects
The Objects of Desire Preview Party Committee is getting ready for the May 31, event at the Wilton Historical Society. Members include, from left, Kim Mellin, Margaret Ogdon, Haiku Durden, Committee Chair Heather Bower, Janet Foster, Donna Harakas and Allison Sanders. Missing from photo is Katy Williams.

Objects of Desire returns to the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road for a festive preview party on Friday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home is a fundraiser for the Wilton Historical Society that will feature more than 20 top dealers showing a variety of pieces, from sundials to statues, furniture to fine porcelain to urns and armillaries and much more. While enjoying hors d’oeuvres from Barcelona, preview party attendees may shop a carefully edited, eclectic mix of pieces for the garden and home.

This two-day event runs Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, with mid-century, vintage, contemporary, antique, found pieces, art and one-of-a-kind decor, all presented on the grounds of the historical society.

New this year is a VIP Reception from 5 to 6 p.m. hosted by Design Chair Phillip Thomas and the Design Committee.

Tickets for the preview party are $125; $250 for the VIP Reception (includes preview party ticket). For more information and to buy tickets, visit wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

