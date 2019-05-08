Festive preview planned for ‘Objects of Desire’ in Wilton

Objects of Desire returns to the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road for a festive preview party on Friday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home is a fundraiser for the Wilton Historical Society that will feature more than 20 top dealers showing a variety of pieces, from sundials to statues, furniture to fine porcelain to urns and armillaries and much more. While enjoying hors d’oeuvres from Barcelona, preview party attendees may shop a carefully edited, eclectic mix of pieces for the garden and home.

This two-day event runs Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, with mid-century, vintage, contemporary, antique, found pieces, art and one-of-a-kind decor, all presented on the grounds of the historical society.

New this year is a VIP Reception from 5 to 6 p.m. hosted by Design Chair Phillip Thomas and the Design Committee.

Tickets for the preview party are $125; $250 for the VIP Reception (includes preview party ticket). For more information and to buy tickets, visit wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.