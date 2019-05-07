Wilton beats Yorktown in Turnbull Cup game

Zach Rossi had seven points and Andrew Calabrese made 11 saves as the Wilton High boys lacrosse team defeated Yorktown (N.Y.), 11-6, on Monday night.

The victory came in the teams’ Turnbull Cup rivalry series, which dates back to the 1960s. The event is named after Jim Turnbull, Yorktown’s first head coach.

“[It was our] best game this season so far,” said Wilton head coach Steve Pearsall. “[We’re] starting to come together … great energy and effort last night.”

The win was the fifth straight for the Warriors, who improved their record to 6-7 heading into Thursday’s showdown with Ridgefield in Wilton (5:30, Fujitani Field).

Rossi scored three goals and added four assists for the Warriors. Liam Sullivan added three goals and an assist and Reilly Sullivan contributed two goals.

Andrew Luciano had a goal and an assist, and Will Hughes and Niko Kouvaris each scored a goal for Wilton.

“[We had] some great individual efforts, particularly Zach Rossi (starting his second game) and Ryan Schriber (defender who took face-offs at the end of first half and during second half and won 50%,” said Pearsall. “But overall it was a total team effort.”

Notes: Yorktown had won five of the previous six Turnbull Cup games. Before last night, Wilton’s most recent victory came in 2016.