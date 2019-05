—photos by Erik Trautman/Hearst Connecticut Media

About 100 people turned out to pick up garbage from town roads and the banks of the Norwalk River on Saturday, May 4. They collected 1,120 pounds of debris.

Individuals, families, organizations, and businesses were invited to participate in the event sponsored by the town Environmental Department. Participants received coupons for a free slice of pizza from Pinocchio Pizza and there was a raffle at the end of the morning.